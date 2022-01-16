Latest domestic disturbance prompts revocation of bond for Villagers’ daughter

A domestic disturbance last week has prompted the revocation of bond for the daughter of a couple in The Villages.

Stephanie Romas, 42, was booked last week on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The native New Yorker was arrested after shoving a woman and pulling her hair, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of this more recent arrest, Romas had been free on bond after a prior battery arrest in October at her parents’ home at 4124 Victory Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills. She was arrested there earlier that same month after deputies were called to investigate another domestic disturbance. They found that Romas was wanted on a theft warrant.

Court records indicate attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey, hired to defend Romas, had hoped to get her client into a pretrial intervention program. The deadline for entering into the PTI program was set for this Tuesday, according to an order signed by Judge Michelle Morley.