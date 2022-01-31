Villager arrested after spotted near estranged wife’s golf cart at Panera

A Villager was arrested after he was spotted near his estranged wife’s golf cart while it was parked at Panera.

The woman was at Panera at Spanish Springs on Saturday morning when she looked out the window and saw 68-year-old Kerry Dan Azzariti going through her golf cart, which was parked in front of the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The woman, who has a restraining order against her husband, went outside and confronted him. The Massachusetts native began yelling profanity at his wife and got into a black four-door Mercedes. Azzariti quickly fled the scene.

Officers found him at about 1:30 p.m. that day at his current home at 935 Tarrson Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He was arrested for violating a court order and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Azzariti was originally arrested March 29 arrest after an alleged attack on his wife of 40 years at their home in Villa De La Vista South. She claimed he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head into a refrigerator several times,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she was “unable to breathe normally and began to see stars.” She showed deputies red marks and welts on her head.

A condition of Azzariti’s release had been that he have no contact with his wife. However, Azzariti was arrested July 21 at 734 Hernandez Drive in Villa De La Mesa on a Sumter County warrant charging him with violating his pre-trial release. He was held until Dec. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. Upon his release, he was placed on 18 months probation.