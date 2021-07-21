Villager jailed without bond after violating court order involving wife of 40 years

A 67-year-old Villager was jailed without bond Wednesday following his arrest after violating a court order involving his estranged wife.

Kerry Azzariti was arrested at 734 Hernandez Drive in Villa De La Mesa on a Sumter County warrant charging him with violating his pre-trial release. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been released on bond following his March 29 arrest after an alleged attack on his wife at their home at 411 Duarte Lane in Villa De La Vista South. She claimed he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head into a refrigerator several times,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she was “unable to breathe normally and began to see stars.” She showed deputies red marks and welts on her head.

The couple has been married 40 years.

A condition of Azzariti’s earlier release had been that he have no contact with his wife. The home at which he was arrested Wednesday appears to be owned by a family member with whom he may have been staying after he was barred from returning to his home in Villa De La Vista South.