Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Sumter County commissioner kicks off re-election bid with $10,000 of own money

By Meta Minton
Commissioner Doug Gilpin

An incumbent Sumter County commissioner has kicked off his re-election bid with $10,000 of his own money.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin filed paperwork last week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run for re-election in District 2. He also invested $10,000 of his own money in his campaign account.

The Lake Panasoffkee Republican has served since 2006 on the commission.

Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello filed paperwork last year indicating he would be seeking the District 2 seat on the commission. However, redistricting in December realigned District 2 and, for the moment, Bilardello is living outside its boundaries. He has said he will move into District 2 if he wins the GOP primary, in which he will be squaring off against Gilpin.

Bilardello currently has $8,511 in his campaign coffers. He has contributed most of the money.

Bilardello currently serves on the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. He is also active in local Republican politics. Bilardello received a $150 campaign contribution from Villager Phil Montalvo, who is running to replace him on the CDD 12 board.

