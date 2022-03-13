Villager’s attorney hoping to win dismissal in political stalking case

An attorney for a Villager charged with stalking a fellow resident is hoping to win a dismissal in the politically charged case.

An attorney for 73-year-old Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley is arguing that her client was within his constitutionally protected rights when he attempted to “voice his opinions,” according to the motion to dismiss on file in Sumter County Court. The motion for dismissal also defends McGinty’s posting on the Internet of the female Villager’s home address “in light of political activities being conducted at this location, his posting of this public information also had a legitimate purpose which was entirely within the bounds of lawful public debate.”

The prosecutor’s office is opposed to the motion for dismissal.

McGinty, a vehement anti-Trumper, is well known in The Villages for large signs posted around his golf cart in high-visibility areas in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of the woman he is accused of stalking. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He reportedly called her a “fat slob.”

McGinty was arrested again on Oct. 26 after returning to the Hadley pool and violating a court order by parking his golf cart too close to the woman’s golf cart which was adorned with a red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and Donald Trump propaganda. McGinty’s golf cart had a sign which read “Michelle Obama 2024.” McGinty is also disputing that charge.