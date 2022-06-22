Man jailed after fight at Lake Sumter Landing lands back behind bars

A man who was arrested last year after a fight at Lake Sumter Landing has landed back behind bars.

Kobie Smith, 22, of Gainesville, was booked Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. He was being held without bond.

Smith pleaded no contest Feb. 24 in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He lost his driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Smith was arrested Dec. 1 after a brawl with this friend, 22-year-old Kaleb Taylor Liebold of Belleview. Both men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct. Law enforcement officers had also ordered Smith not to drive. But he did not heed their advice and climbed back behind the wheel leading to his arrest.