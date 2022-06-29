Husband whose fresh haircut raised wife’s suspicion files for order of protection

A husband whose fresh haircut raised his wife’s suspicion leading to an alleged altercation has filed for an order of protection.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was served Tuesday with the notice of the petition for an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

Mrs. Cannon has been barred from the couple’s home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery.

Mrs. Cannon remains free on $6,000 bond after that arrest which reportedly included her banging her Cadillac SUV into his Mercedes-Benz, which she felt had been improperly parked in their garage. She also threw his phone into a toilet in the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She has since filed for divorce.

She had been arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of battery after she fled in the Cadillac SUV from her home. That charge was later dropped and she previously escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery

Mrs. Cannon previously filed for divorce in 2020. That petition was was withdrawn on Sept. 9, 2021