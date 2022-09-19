Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road

A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled.

The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop.

However, it was announced Monday night the presentation had been tabled and could possibly be rescheduled in October.

The project would include a 288-unit multi-family development with 12 buildings containing 24 units per building. Each building will have four levels with six units per level. Each unit will be approximately 2,400-square-feet and will contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, ownership will be limited to those age 50 and older with no full-time household member being less than 19 years old; thus, reducing impacts to the school system. The design of the development and the amenities are environmentally conscious, and the buildings will have “green roofs” with community gardens.

The plan for nearly 300 apartments inspired plenty of commentary from area residents.

Commissioners concerned about rehab traffic on County Road 466

A proposal for a 36-bed rehabilitation hospital on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages went on as scheduled Monday night. The 43,000-square-foot facility would be located on 4.89 acres next to the Family Community Church on County Road 466. The rehabilitation hospital would be operated by ClearSky Health and serve patients who require rehabilitation following a stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury or similar medical problems. The facility would provide nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and related services to post-acute patients.

While commissioners indicated they believe the rehab hospital has merit, they are concerned with the growing burden of traffic on County Road 466.

“As you know we are very concerned with the traffic,” said Commissioner Ruth Kussard.

She said the rehab hospital would be across from Chula Vista Avenue at the entrance to the Village of La Zamora. Chula Vista Avenue has been a longstanding source of concern for residents of The Villages.

Commissioner Ed Freeman echoed her concerns about traffic.

“There is more and more traffic,” Freeman said.

Despite the concerns, the commission unanimously agreed to allow the project move forward, although many more steps would need to take place as part of the approval process.