Woman jailed after allegedly stabbing live-in man friend with piece of broken vase

A woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing her live-in man friend with a piece of a broken vase.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, initially used a hammer to threaten the man during an argument last week at their home in the 600 block of Fifth Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Seward then armed herself with a vase and began swinging it at him. He tried to run and during the altercation the vase was broken. Seward picked up a piece of the broken vase and cut his back, even though he had tried to use a pillow to protect himself.

Seward also suffered cuts on her hand and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Upon her release, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was being held without bond as she is already on probation.

Seward has a long history of arrests.

In July, she was arrested with cocaine after she was found masturbating at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home.