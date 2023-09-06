Man shot at Cove Apartments appears to have suffered serious head injury

A man shot at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake appears to have suffered a serious head injury.

The man was found on the sidewalk at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday “bleeding profusely, conscious, but unable to talk,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected shooter was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Harris of Leesburg. He surrendered to law enforcement upon their arrival at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A weapon was found inside the apartment of Harris’ girlfriend. He has been known to stay at her apartment, but is not a full-time resident, the report said.

Apparently, the shooting victim had been in the apartment. The girlfriend told deputies she was “shocked” the incident had occurred.

The shooting victim was “found to have extreme injuries to his head and possibly brain requiring multiple surgeries,” the report said.

Harris was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

This past December, a teen was hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments .A suspect later turned himself in.