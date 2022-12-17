66.4 F
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Cove Apartments in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

A teen has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake.

Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A group of teens got into a fight in the parking lot of the complex and one 17-year-old male pulled out a gun firing multiple shots, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

At least one shot struck an 18-year-old male victim in the abdomen.  He is currently in stable condition at a hospital. The suspect is not yet in custody.

