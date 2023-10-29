69.3 F
The Villages
Monday, October 30, 2023
Waterfront home in The Villages sells for nearly four times 2017 sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado

A waterfront home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold for over $1 million earlier this year, nearly quadrupling its 2017 sales price.

1921 Cordero Court in The Villages
1921 Cordero Court in The Villages (Photo: Zillow)

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,200-square-foot home located at 1921 Cordero Court was sold for $1.05 million in July, according to Sumter County property records.

1921 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo (Photo: Zillow)
1921 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo (Photo: Zillow)

Built in 2000, the home originally sold for $186,200 in October of that year. In 2017, property records show that the home sold for $290,000.

Pool at 1921 Cordero Court in The Villages
Pool with waterfront view at 1921 Cordero Court (Photo: Zillow)

The July sale marks an over 360% increase on the sales price in 2017, and an over 560% increase on the original sales price.

The property features an enclosed pool with a waterfront view, as well as several other upgrades to the interior.

The home is one of several homes in The Villages that have sold for large profits this year.

In August, another home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold for $600,000, which was over double its sales price in 2018.

Another waterfront home that faces Lake Deaton sold for $2.25 million in July, nearly tripling its $833,600 sales price in 2014.

A home in the Village of Osceola Hills that sold for $760,000 in 2019 was sold for $1.5 million this year.

A home in the Village of Pennecamp sold for $1 million in September, nearly doubling its original sales price of $521,600.

