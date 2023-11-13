Suspected golf cart thief back in jail after allegedly punching woman in face

A suspected golf cart thief is back in jail after allegedly punching a woman in the face.

Mark Muldoon, a 60-year-old Chicago native who lives in the Escandido Villas, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Muldoon, who had been released from the jail on Oct. 3 following his arrest the previous month on suspicion he’d stolen a golf cart from a church in The Villages, was at an undisclosed residence in The Villages on Sunday when a 73-year-old woman made dinner for herself and a friend, according to an arrest report. Muldoon asked for some of the food, but the woman refused. Apparently angered, Muldoon flipped over a table and punched the woman in the face.

Muldoon was already in trouble for allegedly stealing a silver 2019 Onward Club Car golf cart on the evening of Sept. 16 at Fairway Christian Church on County Road 466. It had been driven there by a member of the church who was attending a worship service.

Muldoon has a long troubled history here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

• This past May, Muldoon was armed with a broom when he allegedly caused a laceration to a man’s head.

• In 2021, Muldoon was arrested after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

• In 2020, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.

• Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to a police officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square.

• Muldoon has had numerous other arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.