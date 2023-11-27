59 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 27, 2023
type here...

Villager convicted of DUI back in jail after drinking booze against judge’s order

By Staff Report
Brian Leavitt
Brian Leavitt

A Village of Summerhill man has been jailed without bond after testing positive for alcohol consumption.

Brian Allen Leavitt, 57, was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a probation violation. He had been placed on probation last year.

The Illinois native violated his probation when he failed a screening in October and tested positive for the “continued use of alcohol,” according to an affidavit on file in court. He also failed to show proof of completion of recommended treatment.

Leavitt was arrested after he was involved in a crash July 22, 2022 in Wildwood when he failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store and it appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and later showed that Leavitt had a blood alcohol level of .203. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The rule is that we are supposed to share the paths

A Village of Linden offers some clarification about the intent for the use of the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Multi-functional paths can accommodate all

A Village of Santo Domingo reader takes issue with a Villager who said that walkers and bicyclists need to get out of the way of golf carts on the multi-modal paths.

People are wrongly empowered by anonymity

A Village of Richmond resident believes that the anonymous complaint process wrongly empowers those who want to abuse it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers some multi-modal path safety advice for walkers, bicycles and golf carts.

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos