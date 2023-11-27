Villager convicted of DUI back in jail after drinking booze against judge’s order

A Village of Summerhill man has been jailed without bond after testing positive for alcohol consumption.

Brian Allen Leavitt, 57, was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a probation violation. He had been placed on probation last year.

The Illinois native violated his probation when he failed a screening in October and tested positive for the “continued use of alcohol,” according to an affidavit on file in court. He also failed to show proof of completion of recommended treatment.

Leavitt was arrested after he was involved in a crash July 22, 2022 in Wildwood when he failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store and it appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and later showed that Leavitt had a blood alcohol level of .203. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.