Oxford Oaks woman jailed after taking fentanyl to probation appointment

An Oxford Oaks woman has been jailed without bond after taking fentanyl to her probation appointment.

Brandie Nicole Roberson, 33, who lives at 11373 Zimmerman Path in the development off U.S. 301, went to her appointment Tuesday afternoon at the probation office in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her probation officer report that Roberson had failed a drug test.

She also had two Ziploc bags in her pocket which contained a white powdery substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

Earlier this year, Roberson was placed on probation for three years after a 2022 hit-and-run crash at the Morse Gate in The Villages. She was also arrested with drugs at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472/Rainey Trail.