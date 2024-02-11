Pair who hid in Villager’s yard after chase remain behind bars

A man and a woman who were arrested after a dramatic chase that ended at the Del Mar Gate in The Villages remained behind bars this weekend.

Alfred Junior Woods, 40, of Tavares, and Aundrea Lee Burress, 28, of Lake City, were transferred this past week from the Lake County Jail to the Marion County Jail.

They remained behind bars as new information came to light about their capture.

They were traveling in stolen green Kia Soul on the morning of Feb. 2 when everal units from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, including a helicopter, joined in the pursuit that began across the county line and ended at about 10 a.m. near Spanish Springs Town Square.

The car was reportedly stolen sometime Feb. 1 from the Kohl’s store at Lady Lake Crossing. The stolen car was apparently taken to Marion County and was heading back to The Villages the following day during the pursuit.

According to an arrest report that has since been released, Woods was found hiding in a tree in the backyard of a tree at a home in the Chula Vista Villas. Burress was also captured nearby. A pipe used for smoking narcotics was found in the stolen vehicle.

Burress and Woods each served three days in the Lake County Jail in January after stealing a drone from a Walmart in Clermont. Woods was with another woman in March 2023 when they were arrested after attempting to cash a bogus check at a bank in Lady Lake.