Convicted shoplifter arrested after unlawful return to Walmart 

A convicted shoplifter was arrested after an unwanted return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey, 52, who was wearing a surgical mask and white pajama pants, was spotted Tuesday at the store from which she has been legally barred, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Store personnel contacted law enforcement and a deputy made contact with Spivey, who was in the store’s parking lot, riding in the passenger seat of a blue Hyundai SUV.

Spivey had been banned from the store in 2020 after stealing diapers and other merchandise. She was arrested in 2022 after another unwanted return to the store at Buffalo Ridge. The New Jersey native was arrested in 2017 after allegedly stealing sunglasses from Bealls.

As a result of Tuesday’s trip to Walmart, Spivey was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

The woman driving the SUV, 43-year-old Tammy Bray of Lake Panasoffkee, was also arrested on drug charges. She was booked at the jail on $7,000 bond.