78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

Convicted shoplifter arrested after unlawful return to Walmart 

By Staff Report
Kimberly Spivey
Kimberly Spivey

A convicted shoplifter was arrested after an unwanted return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey, 52, who was wearing a surgical mask and white pajama pants, was spotted Tuesday at the store from which she has been legally barred, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Store personnel contacted law enforcement and a deputy made contact with Spivey, who was in the store’s parking lot, riding in the passenger seat of a blue Hyundai SUV.

Spivey had been banned from the store in 2020 after stealing diapers and other merchandise. She was arrested in 2022 after another unwanted return to the store at Buffalo Ridge. The New Jersey native was arrested in 2017 after allegedly stealing sunglasses from Bealls.

As a result of Tuesday’s trip to Walmart, Spivey was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

The woman driving the SUV, 43-year-old Tammy Bray of Lake Panasoffkee, was also arrested on drug charges. She was booked at the jail on $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Susan Koffman missed some important points on insurance

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on the insurance crisis in the Sunshine State.

Building too many houses and not enough golf courses

A Village of Caroline resident offers some perspective on the number of houses being built and the lack of golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shame on Congressman Webster and his fellow Republicans!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident calls out Congressman Daniel Webster and the GOP for threatening to abandon Ukraine in its hour of need.

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident contends that golf courses in The Villages are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye.

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Photos