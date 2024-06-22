94.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 22, 2024
type here...

Motorcyclist who crashed at Leesburg Bikefest caught driving again

By Staff Report
Scott Wayne Gilley,
Scott Wayne Gilley

A Lady Lake motorcyclist who crashed at Leesburg Bikefest was jailed after he was caught driving again.

Scott Wayne Gilley, 58, who lives in The Quarters apartments, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on April 26 at the popular Leesburg event. At the time, he admitted he was “showing off” and doing a burnout when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

This past Wednesday, Gilley appeared in Lake County Court and pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. He was placed on probation for one year, lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The following day, the Massachusetts native was caught driving again and was arrested by the Lady Lake Police Department. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

He had been arrested on a drug charge in 2021.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Bob, I’m happy to stay in my lane

The chair of the Sumter County Republican Party responds to a call “stay in her lane,” made by the head of the local Democratic Party.

Should our country be led by a convicted felon?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has some pointed questions for the Trump backers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Clearly the Israelis are the ‘good guys’ in Gaza conflict

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, urges fellow Americans to pay attention and stay focused on the fact the Israelis are the “good guys” in Gaza conflict.

Developer needs to tell residents what is happening at Spanish Springs

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer should inform residents about what is going on at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Only sheep need a shepherd

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to a letter writer who suggested our president needs to be a “good shepherd.”

Photos