Motorcyclist who crashed at Leesburg Bikefest caught driving again

A Lady Lake motorcyclist who crashed at Leesburg Bikefest was jailed after he was caught driving again.

Scott Wayne Gilley, 58, who lives in The Quarters apartments, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on April 26 at the popular Leesburg event. At the time, he admitted he was “showing off” and doing a burnout when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

This past Wednesday, Gilley appeared in Lake County Court and pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. He was placed on probation for one year, lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The following day, the Massachusetts native was caught driving again and was arrested by the Lady Lake Police Department. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

He had been arrested on a drug charge in 2021.