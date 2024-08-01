91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Oxford Oaks woman dials 911 after spotting neighbor behind wheel

By Staff Report
James Stevens
James Stevens

An Oxford Oaks woman dialed 911 after spotting a neighbor behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The neighbor called law enforcement at about 7 p.m. Tuesday after she noticed 49-year-old James Stevens, who lives at 3484 Kellaher Place in the family subdivision on U.S. 301, at a Circle K in a white Ford Expedition, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor, who knew of Stevens’ history of arrests, kept dispatch informed of Stevens’ position as she followed him back to Oxford Oaks.

A deputy caught up with Stevens after he pulled into his driveway. The deputy asked Stevens if he had a valid driver’s license. Stevens “hung his head down low and said he was working on his license with his lawyer,” the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Stevens has had a long string of arrests, most recently when he went out to breakfast at Perkins restaurant in The Villages.

Stevens served 10 days in jail last year after a 20-year-old woman complained about his unwanted advances at Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

He had been free on bond in the that incident when he was found slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at Taco Bell in The Villages. Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail in 2022 after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated.

In 2021, Stevens was driving a golf cart after drinking beer at Lake Sumter Landing. Stevens, who was living in the Village of Santo Domingo at the time, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos