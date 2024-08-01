Oxford Oaks woman dials 911 after spotting neighbor behind wheel

An Oxford Oaks woman dialed 911 after spotting a neighbor behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The neighbor called law enforcement at about 7 p.m. Tuesday after she noticed 49-year-old James Stevens, who lives at 3484 Kellaher Place in the family subdivision on U.S. 301, at a Circle K in a white Ford Expedition, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor, who knew of Stevens’ history of arrests, kept dispatch informed of Stevens’ position as she followed him back to Oxford Oaks.

A deputy caught up with Stevens after he pulled into his driveway. The deputy asked Stevens if he had a valid driver’s license. Stevens “hung his head down low and said he was working on his license with his lawyer,” the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Stevens has had a long string of arrests, most recently when he went out to breakfast at Perkins restaurant in The Villages.

Stevens served 10 days in jail last year after a 20-year-old woman complained about his unwanted advances at Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

He had been free on bond in the that incident when he was found slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at Taco Bell in The Villages. Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail in 2022 after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated.

In 2021, Stevens was driving a golf cart after drinking beer at Lake Sumter Landing. Stevens, who was living in the Village of Santo Domingo at the time, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.