Woman reports unwanted touching by man at restaurant in The Villages

A woman reported unwanted touching by a man at a restaurant in The Villages.

A 20-year-old woman said she had been dining with friends Friday night at Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza when she was approached by 48-year-old James Stevens, who lives at Oxford Oaks, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens approached their table and touched the woman’s shoulder in a “rubbing” manner.

“If someone ever calls you crazy, you say I’m crazy for friends, crazy for love, crazy for success, crazy for sex,” Stevens told the woman before leaning in and giving her an “unsolicited hug around her shoulders, while she remained sitting at her table,” the report said.

Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail last year after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, walked away from the woman’s table.

“Have a nice night, babygirl,” he called out as he was leaving.

The woman later told deputies the encounter with Stevens, whom she did not know, made her “feel uncomfortable.”

A description of his vehicle led deputies to Stevens’ home at 3484 Kellaher Place at Oxford Oaks. He did not provide “clear answers” to deputies’ questions and was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.