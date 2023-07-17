91.1 F
Oxford Oaks man found passed out in drive-through lane at Taco Bell

By Staff Report
James Stevens

An Oxford Oaks man was arrested after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a pickup truck in the drive-through lane at Taco Bell in The Villages.

James Stevens, 48, who lives at 3484 Kellaher Place, was slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at about 11 p.m. Friday at the fast food restaurant at 1005 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail last year after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated. He has been classified as an habitual offender due to his many driving-related arrests.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Stevens was arrested after a woman reported unwanted touching at Red Lobster in The Villages.

