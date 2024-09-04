81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

New Outback Steakhouse quickly sprouting up near The Villages

By Jeremiah Delgado
Comments

A parcel at Trailwinds Village that was vacant less than eight weeks ago now has the shell of a new Outback Steakhouse, which will be the company’s second restaurant serving The Villages. 

The new Outback Steakhouse at Trailwinds Village on August 26, 2024
A new Outback Steakhouse is under construction at Trailwinds Village.

The 5,000-square-foot building that will house the new Outback has already been erected at the site, less than two months after crews first began working on the restaurant. 

The site plan was approved by Wildwood commissioners less than a year ago.

The 187-seat, full-service restaurant shares a 2.36-acre parcel with a 5,670-square-foot retail building. 

Construction on that building, which will be home to the first Crumbl Cookies in The Villages, was largely complete before construction of the Outback began.

The parcel at Trailwinds Village will feature Outback, Crumbl Cookies, and Mattress Warehouse. (Staff photo; August 26, 2024)
The parcel at Trailwinds Village will feature Outback, Crumbl Cookies, and Mattress Warehouse.

In addition to Outback, Crumbl, and Mattress Warehouse, 100 parking spaces and access roads will also be constructed at the site. 

Outback was founded in Tampa, Florida in 1988 by Chris Sullivan, Robert Basham, Tim Gannon and Trudy Cooper, and is owned by Bloomin’ Brands of Tampa. That company also owns Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill. 

Currently, there are over 1,000 Outback Steakhouse locations around the world. Nearly 100 of those restaurants are located in the state of Florida.

In the tri-county (Sumter, Lake, Marion) area, Outback currently operates restaurants in Lady Lake (710 U.S. Hwy 441), Leesburg (9600 U.S. Hwy 441), and Ocala (3215 SW College Rd; 4899 E Silver Springs Blvd). 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s what I am looking for in our next president

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of qualities he is looking for in our next president.

Problem with walkers who won’t get out of the way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident shares her concern about walkers who won’t get out of the way.

Thank you Laura for telling the truth about Trump!

A Villager of Palo Alto resident offers applause for a previous letter writer to offered her opinion of former President Donald Trump.

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos