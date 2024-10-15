Villager attacked by boyfriend during golf cart ride home from Walmart

A woman who lives in The Villages was attacked by her boyfriend during a golf cart ride home from Walmart.

The alleged attacker, 62-year-old David Robert Morgan who lives with his parents in the Village of Santo Domingo, has had a long, violent history with the woman who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages.

In the latest incident earlier this month, they had been returning to her home from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza when Morgan apparently became enraged, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They were in the area of Paradise Drive and Boone Court when Morgan “became aggressive” and began calling her names. He ordered her out of the golf cart and snatched away her purse, injuring her left hand. He punched her in the face and used both of his hands to push her out of the golf cart. He left her standing in the roadway on Paradise Drive. He kicked her in the thigh before driving away in the golf cart. When the woman recovered and checked her purse, she found her phone was missing.

She told police she and Morgan have had an “on again off again” relationship for eight years. She said she had stopped dating him about a month ago, but recently began speaking to him again.

Morgan, who was tracked down and arrested three days after the alleged attack, is facing charges of theft and felony domestic battery.

The Illinois native has a long history of arrests involving the woman:

• Last year, he got into an altercation with the woman. When police investigated the incident, Morgan admitted he had been drinking, which was a violation of the terms of his probation.

• He was arrested in 2021 after unexpectedly showing up at the woman’s home, punching her four times near her right eye with his fist. He threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her.

• In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after the woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.