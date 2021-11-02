Villager’s son arrested in alleged attack on on-again-off-again girlfriend

The 59-year-old son of a couple in The Villages has been arrested after an alleged attack on his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

David Morgan, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was transferred Monday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail.

Morgan, who had been lodged at the jail in Sumter County following his June 29 arrest on a probation violation, was picked up on a Lake County warrant charging him with felony battery.

The warrant charges the Illinois native with unexpectedly showing up May 10 at the home of his estranged girlfriend on the Historic Side of The Villages and punching her four times near her right eye with his fist. He threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Morgan has a history of arrests, including a 2002 battery conviction prior to his arrival in The Villages. His arrests here include:

• In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after a woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.

• In 2019, Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. Morgan said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful” to him.