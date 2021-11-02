72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...

Villager’s son arrested in alleged attack on on-again-off-again girlfriend

By Meta Minton

David Robert Morgan
David Robert Morgan

The 59-year-old son of a couple in The Villages has been arrested after an alleged attack on his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

David Morgan, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was transferred Monday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail.

Morgan, who had been lodged at the jail in Sumter County following his June 29 arrest on a probation violation, was picked up on a Lake County warrant charging him with felony battery.

The warrant charges the Illinois native with unexpectedly showing up May 10 at the home of his estranged girlfriend on the Historic Side of The Villages and punching her four times near her right eye with his fist. He threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Morgan has a history of arrests, including a 2002 battery conviction prior to his arrival in The Villages. His arrests here include:

• In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after a woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.

• In 2019, Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. Morgan said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful” to him.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time.

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos