$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in The Villages

A $1 million winning lottery ticket has been sold in The Villages.

The Florida Lottery has announced thay 64-year-old Hubert Wilkerson, 64, of Summerfeld, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Wilkerson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Wilkerson purchased his winning ticket at Publix at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Florida Lottery confirmed the sale of a $1 million ticket in October at Discount Beverages and Smoke in Lady Lake, but that prize has yet to be claimed.

This past December, 55-year-old Andrew Smith of Lady Lake claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. Smith purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie located at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.