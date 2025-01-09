35.9 F
The Villages
Friday, January 10, 2025
Busiest executive course in The Villages located south of State Road 44

By Staff Report
Comments

The numbers are in for 2024 and The Villages Golf Division has revealed which executive course was the busiest last year.

The most popular executive course in 2024 was the Lowlands Executive Golf Course located in the Village of Marsh Bend.

There were 76,89 rounds of golf played last year at the Lowlands course, which is located south of State Road 44. Bordered by the Hogeye Preserve, the course offers unique and interesting challenges include elevation changes, multiple tee box locations, water features and strategically placed hazards.

In second place in 2024, was the Volusia Executive Golf Course with 64,469 rounds. Last year and the previous year, Volusia was the most-played executive golf course in The Villages.

There were 2.1 million rounds of golf played in The Villages in 2024. That was down 396,142 rounds from 2023. Many golf courses faced extended closures in 2024 when Villagers were upset over “atrocious” conditions blamed by golf officials on the El Niño weather pattern.

