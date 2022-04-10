75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 10, 2022
type here...

Can you guess which is the busiest executive golf course in The Villages?

By Staff Report

Can you guess which is the busiest executive golf course in The Villages?

There were 763,961 rounds of golf played on executive golf courses during the first quarter of 2022, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

The most popular course in The Villages was the Volusia Executive Golf Course with 19,501 rounds played during the first quarter of this year.

The Volusia course is located in the Village of LaBelle. It is a par 28 and includes tees for golfers of all abilities.

An unusually wet March may have put a bit of a damper on golf at the end of the first quarter. An average of 10 inches fell in March on executive golf courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The amount of rain was far above average for this time of year.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need something like the Fenney walking paths up here

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident writes that he believes a walking path, like the type enjoyed down in Fenney, should be available at a place like Lake Miona.

Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money.

Find a way to fund the Lake Miona Walking Trail

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident encourages the Project Wide Advisory Committee to find a way to fund the Lake Miona Walking Trail.

Where is God in Ukraine?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks where God is when it comes to Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Inspired by Biden and Harris

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a harsh assessment of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos