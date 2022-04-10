Can you guess which is the busiest executive golf course in The Villages?

There were 763,961 rounds of golf played on executive golf courses during the first quarter of 2022, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

The most popular course in The Villages was the Volusia Executive Golf Course with 19,501 rounds played during the first quarter of this year.

The Volusia course is located in the Village of LaBelle. It is a par 28 and includes tees for golfers of all abilities.

An unusually wet March may have put a bit of a damper on golf at the end of the first quarter. An average of 10 inches fell in March on executive golf courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The amount of rain was far above average for this time of year.