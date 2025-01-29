Injured woman flown to Gainesville hospital after crash on State Road 44

An injured woman was flown to UF Health-Shands Hospital in Gainesville after a crash Tuesday afternoon on State Road 44.

The woman had been driving a Honda Accord at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday and pulling out of Continental Country Club in Wildwood onto State Road 44 when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Her vehicle was struck by another Honda Accord driven by a man who was traveling eastbound on State Road 44.

Both drivers initially were transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. However, upon her arrival there, the woman was deemed to be a trauma patient and was helicoptered to the hospital in Gainesville. She was also ticketed as a result of the crash.

