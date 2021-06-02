79.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Water main break forces cancellation of entertainment at town square

By Meta Minton

A water main break forced the cancellation of entertainment Wednesday night at a town square in The Villages.

The stage at the Gazebo was empty and the drink huts were shut down after it was announced there would be no music at Spanish Springs Town Square due to the water main break.

Spanish Springs Town Square was empty Wednesday night after a water main break forced the cancellation of entertainment.

This comes on the heels of a water main break one day earlier in the Village of Hemingway which put more than 200 homes under a precautionary boil water notice. The notice also included the Kenya Starter Shack and the Havana Golf Cart Storage Building.

William Jenness

Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness has suggested that aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials. He has pointed to a series of water main breaks in The Villages which would seem to indicate there is a problem with the pipes:

• Last week, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole which swallowed an automobile.

A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa earlier this week
A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa on May 25. This photo was shared on social media.

• In April, a water main break shut down businesses at Colony Plaza.

• Last year, a newspaper delivery person was running his route on East Schwartz Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages when the front end of his van sank into a sinkhole, also created by a water main break.

A Villages couple had to climb out of their vehicle in December 2019, when it sank into a sinkhole after a water main break, also on East Schwartz Boulevard.

