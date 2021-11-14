55.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Anti-Trumper accused of stalking fellow Villager due in court this week

By Meta Minton
A vehement anti-Trumper accused of stalking a fellow Villager is due in court this week.

Villager Ed McGinty is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Paul Militello in Sumter County Court. He is charged with violating the terms of his release on bond in a stalking case, involving a woman who is a staunch, outspoken supporter of former President Trump.

McGinty was banned from the Hadley swimming pool on Sept. 23 after verbally harassing the woman who was exercising in the pool while wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. The following day, McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house.

McGinty was in court on Oct. 26 when a judge granted a permanent order of protection banning him from close contact with the woman from the pool. However, McGinty was jailed within hours after he returned to the Hadley pool and parked his golf cart near the woman’s golf cart, which was adorned with an inflatable Donald Trump attached to the roof. He was released Oct. 27 after posting $1,000 bond.

McGinty revealed on his Twitter account on Nov. 1 that he knew he was a wanted man after his bond was revoked. Jail records give no indication that McGinty was ever picked up on the bond revocation warrant.

