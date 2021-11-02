Ed McGinty tweets acknowledgement that he’s a wanted man

Villager Ed McGinty has tweeted that he knows he’s a wanted man for violating terms of his release on bond in a stalking case.

The Village of Hadley resident, known for his outspoken opposition to former President Trump, remained free on Tuesday, after announcing on his Twitter feed Monday night that he is aware that his bond has been revoked.

“The judge late today revoked my bail. I have no idea why except my accuser lied again. Not sure. I will be in jail maybe till end of November,” he wrote on Twitter.

A motion was filed late last week in Sumter County Court seeking the revocation of McGinty’s bond following his most-recent arrest at the Hadley swimming pool.

The 73-year-old appeared Tuesday morning in Sumter County Court in front of Judge William Hallman III, who granted a permanent restraining order for a woman allegedly stalked by McGinty.

By 11:58 a.m. that day, McGinty showed up at the Hadley swimming pool, from which he had been previously banned, driving his golf cart adorned with “big Michelle Obama 2024 signs on it,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He parked two spots down from the golf cart of the woman he previously called a “fat slob” during a confrontation at the pool. Her golf cart was noted in the report for its red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and “Donald Trump propaganda.” About 20 feet separated the two golf carts, violating the court order preventing McGinty from coming within 100 feet of the woman’s vehicle “at any time.” McGinty admitted he knew the golf cart belonged to the woman who has the restraining order against him.

He was arrested for violating a court order and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center at 1:16 p.m. He was released at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond.

McGinty had been arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.