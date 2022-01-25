Villager’s ex-wife in more trouble after alleged attack on female cellmate

A Villager’s ex-wife is in more trouble after an alleged attack on a female cellmate.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, continues to be held at the Lake County Jail. She has been charged with attacking her much-older ex-husband with a golf club at their home in The Villages. Fraser was also arrested on a felony charge after allegedly using a shopping cart to smash a glass window at an H&R Block tax preparation office in Orlando.

The native of the Philippines was transferred Thursday from the Orange County Jail to the Lake County Jail after skipping a mandatory court date earlier this month in Lake County Court. On her first day at the Tavares facility, Fraser was placed in a cell with an inmate who was “detoxing,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A jailer heard screaming and found Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, hitting the fellow inmate’s head against the wall. Fraser had warned the woman prior to the attack that she had better “let her sleep through the night” of she would “beat her ass,” the report said. The woman signed an intent to prosecute form.

A deputy attempted to question Fraser about the attack, but she was “uncooperative.” However, she invited the deputy to “come back tomorrow.” Fraser became combative and had to be placed in a restraint chair “until she calmed down.”

Fraser’s bond has been set at $12,000. A criminal indigent form she filled out for the court indicates she has no earnings and no assets.

When she was arrested at the H&R Block office in Orlando she was trying to obtain a tax refund. She told deputies she was “homeless, cold with no job and with nowhere else to go.”