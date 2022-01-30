Villager’s ex-wife enters plea in alleged attack on fellow female cellmate

A Villager’s ex-wife who has been on a troubled path since allegedly threatening her former spouse with a golf club has entered a plea in a new felony case.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail. Last week, she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of battery on a detainee. She continues to list her home address as the address of her ex-spouse’s home in The Villages.

The native of the Philippines was transferred Jan. 20 from the Orange County Jail to the Lake County Jail after skipping a mandatory court date earlier this month in Lake County Court. On her first day at the Tavares facility, Fraser was placed in a cell with an inmate who was “detoxing,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Fraser allegedly attacked the woman who was preventing her from sleeping.

Fraser was arrested in Orlando after allegedly using a shopping cart to smash a glass window at an H&R Block tax preparation office in Orlando.

She originally fell afoul of the law in May 2021 after allegedly threatening her much-older ex-husband with a golf club at their home in The Villages.