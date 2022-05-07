VCCDD supervisors to review unpaid fines at abandoned homes in The Villages

Village Center Community Development District supervisors will review unpaid fines piling up at abandoned homes in The Villages.

The VCCDD Board of Supervisors will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Fines have been accumulating at an abandoned home at 1740 Magnolia Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages. Rodney Call paid $129,000 in 2018 for the two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home that dates back to 1986. Call, who lives in Ocala, told Community Standards that the house is in foreclosure and he “no longer owns the home as of October 2021,” according to testimony presented earlier this year at a public hearing. However, Community Standards checked with the property appraiser’s office and found that the property is still listed in Call’s name. Fines have reached $1,500 and the case has been turned over to district counsel.

Fines are also unpaid at a home at 1221 Pompano Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home was owned by a couple, now deceased, who did not leave behind a will. They bought the home in 2012 for $97,000. No family members have claimed the home. The grass is being cut by a contractor hired by the District.

A manufactured home located at 1125 Paradise Drive and owned by the Theodore Derousse Jr. Estate was the subject of a public hearing last year. Fines have been adding up and no one has stepped up to maintain the property. The District is currently cutting the grass.