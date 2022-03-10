67.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Owner walks away from decaying home in foreclosure in The Villages 

By Meta Minton

An owner has walked away from a decaying home which is in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home at 1740 Magnolia Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing for the second time in six months before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

1740 Magnolia Avenue

There have been complaints about tall grass, weeds, overgrown bushes and a torn roof at the property. Rodney Call paid $129,000 in 2018 for the two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home that dates back to 1986.

Call, who lives in Ocala, told Community Standards that the house is in foreclosure and he “no longer owns the home as of October 2021,” according to testimony presented at the public hearing this week at Savannah Center. However, Community Standards checked with the property appraiser’s office and found that the property is still listed in Call’s name.

Call has already racked up unpaid fines as a result of this past October’s deed compliance hearing. He was given seven days to bring the property into compliance as a result of Wednesday’s deed compliance hearing. He will face additional fines if he fails to do so.

