Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Golfers deserve six months credit for playing on substandard courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think it would help if we golfers could know what companies are handling which championship courses. I played Cane GARDEN and Mallory Hills last week and found them both in good or better condition. Lopez, Glenview, Hacienda, Bonifay and Belle Glade also in good or better condition for this time of year. Congratulations and Thank you to these superintendents! Havana has been closed for six weeks and little was done to repair these greens other than to rest them, I hope it works.
I do believe the developer owes us some type of refund for paying top dollar to have had to play substandard courses while these problems are resolved. At a bare minimum we should be granted six months credit on our “enhancement fees” as a gesture of remorse from The Morses.

Joe Iaconis
Village of Hadley

 

