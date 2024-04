To the Editor:

My wife and I just cannot wait for Costco to open! What a great store. County Road 466 is a retail street so one more store shouldn’t hurt. Their traffic will come from other businesses on the street. If it is too congested for you, go elsewhere. We love their selections and prices, especially their food quality and prices. Former New Yorkers so glad to be here! We love The Villages.

Daniel Mossien

Village of Chatham