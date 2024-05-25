92.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 25, 2024
$1.7 million plan for building mysteriously moves ahead without AAC vote

By Meta Minton

A formal application for a $1.7 million golf maintenance facility has been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake, although the controversial project has not been approved by the Amenity Authority Committee.

The Growth Management Department for the Town of Lady Lake has reported that it received from the District Office in The Villages a formal application for construction of the 1,800-square-foot maintenance building along with new sidewalks and an asphalt driveway.

The building, to be constructed at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course, was originally estimated to cost $1.5 million, but the price tag has now climbed to $1.7 million.

AAC member Jim Vaccaro, already feeling the heat on this issue, announced in April he could not support the construction of the maintenance facility. The AAC golf maintenance budget is expected to soar by about 40 percent in the coming fiscal year, thanks in part to this project.

The contractor is forced to leave equipment outside at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

It’s unclear why the application for the golf maintenance building was already submitted, although the AAC vote has yet to take place. The golf maintenance building, which will be used to store a contractor’s mowing equipment, will be built on land at the golf course, but must go through the approval process of the Town of Lady Lake.

Earlier this month, the Project Wide Advisory Committee approved a $3 million amenity-funded improvement project for the wharf at Lake Sumter Landing. Some PWAC members later expressed surprise that a professionally produced video touting the project was released within what seemed like minutes of the PWAC vote.

