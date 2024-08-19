90.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 19, 2024
Serial shoplifter arrested after fleeing Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Stacy Lynn Steady,
Stacy Lynn Steady

A serial shoplifter was arrested after fleeing a Walmart store in The Villages.

Management at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza contacted law enforcement this past Wednesday after a shoplifting incident. Walmart personnel told the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that the suspects left in white “lifted” Ford pickup.

A deputy spotted the truck and initiated a traffic stop at the El Dorado Internet Cafe in Oxford.

One of the occupants of the pickup was identified as 46-year-old Stacy Lynn Steady of Summerfield. She was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging her with theft. A deputy also discovered that Steady had been banned in 2022 from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge.

Steady was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She has a long history of arrests, including arrests for shoplifting:

• Steady was arrested earlier this year after attempting to steal merchandise at Best Buy. She was tasered by police.

• Steady was arrested in 2023 after attempting to steal $331.70 worth of merchandise at the Home Depot in Lady Lake. She was also implicated in a previous theft at Home Depot.

• In 2022, she was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

She was arrested in 2021 at Wawa.

