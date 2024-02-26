54.9 F
The Villages
Monday, February 26, 2024
Serial shoplifter tasered by police after fleeing Best Buy

By Staff Report
Stacy Lynn Steady,
Stacy Lynn Steady

A serial shoplifter was tasered by police after fleeing Best Buy with stolen merchandise.

Stacy Lynn Steady, 45, had a Sony Bluetooth speaker and an Eufy outdoor camera concealed in her purse at about 6 p.m. Thursday when she fled Best Buy, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Loss prevention personnel had been on the lookout for Steady, who was suspected of previously stealing a laptop.

Officers yelled for her to stop, but Steady fled on foot through the parking lot. She was tasered in the leg and lower back, prompting her to fall to the ground. The stolen merchandise fell from her purse, the report said. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a handcuff key.

She was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for removal of the taser probes. Once she was medically cleared, she was transported to the Lake County Jail, where she was booked on charges including theft, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,000.

Steady was arrested Aug. 1 after attempting to steal $331.70 worth of merchandise at the Home Depot in Lady Lake. She was also implicated in a previous theft at Home Depot.

In 2022, she was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

She was arrested in 2021 at Wawa and Steady was arrested in 2020 after going on a rampage with a garden hose.

