Golf cart crashes set stage for multi-modal path meeting in The Villages

Two serious golf cart accidents have set the stage for a meeting next month of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group in The Villages.

The discussion group is set to reconvene at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Savannah Center. The meeting will be open to the public.

A 92-year-old Villager operating a golf cart on Morse Boulevard was seriously injured Dec. 13. A member of the Amenity Authority Committee, who has been a vocal advocate calling for improved safety measures in Morse Boulevard, spoke out after that accident. He has pointed out the dangers of co-mingling automobiles and golf carts on Morse Boulevard.

A golf cart driver was traumatically injured Dec. 16 on the multi-modal path in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, not far from the entrance to the Village of St. James. That person was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The resurrection of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group has been championed by Community Development District 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener, who also serves as president of the Property Owners Association. He has lamented the fact that many elected officials in The Villages have opted not to participate in the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.