COVID-19 virus strikes two assisted living facilities in The Villages

Two assisted living facilities in The Villages have had confirmed cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus among residents or staff members.

Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living and Serenades Memory Care and Assisted Living at The Villages were included in a list that Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered to be released late Saturday afternoon. Click HERE to see the complete list.

The two Villages facilities were among 303 listed across the Sunshine State, where 1,785 cases of the Coronavirus and 175 related deaths have been confirmed at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The only other Sumter County facility on the list is Osprey Point Nursing Center in Bushnell.

Three facilities in Lake County and two in Marion County also are among those on the list but none are in the local area. No deaths have been reported at any of the facilities in The Villages or the tri-county area.

It’s unclear how many people – or whether they are residents or staff members – are suffering from the Coronavirus at The Villages facilities, as those specific numbers weren’t released by the state. But a Florida Department of Health report that’s released twice daily indicates that a total of five residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Sumter County have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

All told, 13 residents or staff members of those types of facilities across the tri-county area have tested positive. In addition to the five in Sumter County, that includes four each in Lake and Marion counties.

That’s a relatively low number compared to the counties that surround the tri-county area, where a total of 166 people connected to nursing homes or long-term care facilities have tested positive and 12 have succumbed to the virus. That breaks down as Polk (38 cases, 5 deaths), Volusia (29 cases, 5 deaths), Seminole (25 cases, no deaths), Alachua (21 cases, no deaths), Orange (21 cases, two deaths), Pasco (12 cases, no deaths), Putnam (9 cases, no deaths), Osceola (6 cases, no deaths), Hernando (2 cases, no deaths), Levy (2 cases, no deaths) and Citrus (1 case, no deaths).

