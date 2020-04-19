type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

COVID-19 virus strikes two assisted living facilities in The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Two assisted living facilities in The Villages have had confirmed cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus among residents or staff members.

Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living and Serenades Memory Care and Assisted Living at The Villages were included in a list that Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered to be released late Saturday afternoon. Click HERE to see the complete list.

Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living in The Villages.

The two Villages facilities were among 303 listed across the Sunshine State, where 1,785 cases of the Coronavirus and 175 related deaths have been confirmed at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The only other Sumter County facility on the list is Osprey Point Nursing Center in Bushnell.

Three facilities in Lake County and two in Marion County also are among those on the list but none are in the local area. No deaths have been reported at any of the facilities in The Villages or the tri-county area.

It’s unclear how many people – or whether they are residents or staff members – are suffering from the Coronavirus at The Villages facilities, as those specific numbers weren’t released by the state. But a Florida Department of Health report that’s released twice daily indicates that a total of five residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Sumter County have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Serenades Memory Care and Assisted Living is located on Parr Drive in The Villages.

All told, 13 residents or staff members of those types of facilities across the tri-county area have tested positive. In addition to the five in Sumter County, that includes four each in Lake and Marion counties.

That’s a relatively low number compared to the counties that surround the tri-county area, where a total of 166 people connected to nursing homes or long-term care facilities have tested positive and 12 have succumbed to the virus. That breaks down as Polk (38 cases, 5 deaths), Volusia (29 cases, 5 deaths), Seminole (25 cases, no deaths), Alachua (21 cases, no deaths), Orange (21 cases, two deaths), Pasco (12 cases, no deaths), Putnam (9 cases, no deaths), Osceola (6 cases, no deaths), Hernando (2 cases, no deaths), Levy (2 cases, no deaths) and Citrus (1 case, no deaths).

The complete list of Florida counties reporting cases and deaths from COVID-19 at nursing homes and long-term care facilities includes:

  • Dade (340 cases, 36 deaths)
  • Broward (170 cases, 27 deaths)
  • Palm Beach (145 cases, 24 deaths)
  • Manatee (112 cases, 13 deaths)
  • Pinellas (108 cases, 3 deaths)
  • Clay (93 cases, 6 deaths)
  • Suwanee (77 cases, 6 deaths)
  • Escambia (64 cases, 6 deaths)
  • Leon (64 cases, 1 death)
  • Duval (56 cases, 9 deaths)
  • Charlotte (49 cases, 4 deaths)
  • Polk (38 cases, 5 deaths)
  • Sarasota (37 cases, 6 deaths)
  • St. Lucie (32 cases, 4 deaths)
  • Lee (29 cases, 5 deaths)
  • Volusia (29 cases, 5 deaths)
  • Bradford (28 cases, 2 deaths)
  • Okaloosa (26 cases, 1 death)
  • Seminole (25 cases, no deaths)
  • Collier (24 cases, 2 deaths)
  • Alachua (21 cases, no deaths)
  • Orange (21 cases, no deaths)
  • Hillsborough (19 cases, no deaths)
  • Jefferson (19 cases, 1 death)
  • Gadsden (16 cases, no deaths)
  • Baker (12 cases, 3 deaths)
  • Brevard (12 cases, 1 death)
  • Pasco (12 cases, no deaths)
  • Martin 11 cases, 1 death)
  • Santa Rosa (10 cases, no deaths)
  • Putnam (9 cases, no deaths)
  • Hendry (8 cases, no deaths)
  • Indian River (8 cases, 2 deaths)
  • Madison (6 cases, no deaths)
  • Osceola (6 cases, no deaths)
  • Columbia (5 cases, no deaths)
  • Sumter (5 cases, no deaths)
  • Lake (4 cases, no deaths)
  • Marion (4 cases, no deaths)
  • St. Johns (4 cases, no deaths)
  • Wakulla (4 cases, no deaths)
  • Nassau (3 cases, no deaths)
  • Bay (2 cases, no deaths)
  • DeSoto (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Flagler (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Hamilton (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Hernando (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Highlands (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Levy (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Walton (2 cases, no deaths)
  • Citrus (1 case, no deaths)
  • Dixie (1 case, no deaths)
  • Lafayette (1 case, no deaths)
  • Okeechobee (1 case, no deaths)

Related Articles

News

Highest number of Florida COVID-19 patients between ages of 45-54

Ten percent of those who have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida are suffering from the potentially deadly virus and they’re most likely to fall between the ages of 45-54.
Read more
News

75 Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 with 67 living in Sumter County

Seventy-five cases of the Coronavirus have now been identified in The Villages, with the overwhelming majority – 67 – living in the sprawling Sumter County portion of the fast-growing mega-retirement community.
Read more
Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more

Top Story

News

COVID-19 virus strikes two assisted living facilities in The Villages

Two long-term care facilities in The Villages have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus among residents and/or staff members.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Full Moon Sets Over Lake Sumter

The full moon was setting over Lake Sumter in the early morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morse family should be providing more information

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Morse family could be doing a better job of communicating with residents during the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Deputies seek suspected thief with ‘man bun’ at Wal-Mart in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in the search for a man who attempted to “return” stolen merchandise at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard R. Paprota

While in the Villages, Rich Paprota enjoyed playing golf, exercising, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,820FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,281FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.7 ° F
79 °
78 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment