‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

The SUV had not come to a complete stop when leaving Wawa and was pulled over at 12:21 a.m. Thursday at the Tiki Hut on County Road 466.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Eric Odell of Fruitland Park and a passenger was identified as 30-year-old Kristie Leigh Hermanson of Lady Lake. They both were “nervous” and appeared to be attempting to conceal something, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hermanson was found to be in possession of heroin.

She was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. Odell was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Odell was released after posting $1,000 bond. Hermanson’s bond was set at $2,500.