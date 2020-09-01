Tuesday, September 1, 2020
The Villages
Home Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Larry D. Croom

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.

Three of the fatalities were from Sumter County, two were from Lake County and seven were from Marion County. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 81-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 28;
  • 82-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 4;
  • 74-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 28;
  • 93-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 12;
  • 89-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 23;
  • 50-year-old Marion County man who tested positive June 25;
  • 87-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 12;
  • 94-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 80-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 18;
  • 76-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19;
  • 73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 31; and
  • 51-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 31.

DeSantis’ decision follows the recommendations of a nursing home task force that has been meeting to discuss the issue. That group has recommended that families visit loved ones two at a time and wear protective equipment, including masks. The facilities would be required to go 14 days without any new COVID-19 cases among residents or employees in order to allow visitors.

The order will allow families of more than 150,000 people the opportunity to visit with them for the first time in months. It’s been a particularly pertinent issue locally, where many residents throughout The Villages and surrounding communities are being cared for in long-term care facilities.

Otherwise, 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Tuesday for a total of 3,128. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 534;
  • Leesburg up 44 for a total of 1,065;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 245;
  • Belleview up eight for a total of 317;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 132;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 341;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 350;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 109;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 35 cases (no increase).

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,001 – increase of 257
  • Men: 7,394
  • Women: 9,323
  • Non-residents: 62
  • People listed as unknown: 222
  • Deaths: 358
  • Hospitalizations: 1,408

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 1,881 – increase of 29
  • Men: 957
  • Women: 898
  • Non-residents: 9
  • People listed as unknown: 17
  • Deaths: 53
  • Hospitalizations: 214
  • Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (505), Wildwood (350), Coleman (291), Bushnell (272) and Oxford (109).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,538 – increase of 142
  • Men: 3,014
  • Women: 3,342
  • Non-residents: 40
  • People listed as unknown: 142
  • Deaths: 118
  • Hospitalizations: 421
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,647), Leesburg (1,065), Tavares (702), Eustis (535) and Mount Dora (477).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,582 – increase of 86
  • Men: 3,423
  • Women: 5,083
  • Non-residents: 13
  • People listed as unknown: 63
  • Deaths: 187
  • Hospitalizations: 773
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,763), Summerfield (341), Belleview (317), Dunnellon (278) and Citra (162).

All told, Florida is reporting 631,040 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,560 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 624,116 are residents. There have been 11,521 deaths and 38,859 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

It’s unclear how the COVID-19 numbers being reported Tuesday might have been skewed by the 75,000 results Quest Diagnostic dumped into the portal system this week. DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday to sever ties with the private national lab for failing to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner.

News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Health

Florida severs ties with Quest over failure to report COVID-19 test results

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered state agencies to sever ties with Quest Diagnostics after claiming the company failed to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner.
Crime

Woman accused of pepper spraying man and vandalizing his car

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man and vandalizing his car.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after ring stolen in Sumter County located at pawn shop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday afternoon after a ring stolen in Sumter County turned up at a Belleview pawn shop.
Crime

Fruitland Park pair arrested after K-9 alerts on their pickup truck

A Fruitland Park pair was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their pickup truck during a traffic stop.
News

Paradise Archery Range will be closed later this month

The Paradise Archery Range will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after victims claim she charged at them in vehicle

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty scuffle with a man and his father that involved a speeding vehicle and a torn up yard.
