Wednesday, September 9, 2020
89 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Ex-Daily Sun sports editor teaching school again after domestic battery plea bargain

Larry D. Croom

William Keith Chartrand

The former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun is teaching school again in Marion County after striking a plea bargain in a domestic battery case.

William Keith Chartrand, 47, has returned to College Park Elementary School in Ocala as a kindergarten teacher. He had been arrested in March and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a felony, after an incident with his wife at their Ocala residence. At the time, Chartrand told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he and his wife had a “heated” verbal altercation. He claimed she came into the den where he was sitting on the couch and started “screaming profanity at him,” a sheriff’s office report states.

In July, Chartrand pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Judge Lisa Herndon withheld adjudication of guilt and placed him on probation for one year.

On March 8, Chartrand told deputies that he went to confront his wife and they separated for the evening. A deputy then read Chartrand his rights and he said that during the confrontation his wife “got into his face” so he “slapped her across the face with an open hand,” the report says.

William Keith Chartrand, right, and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

Chartrand told deputies he didn’t mean to hit his wife but “lost his cool for a moment.” He also said he “understood what he did was wrong” but claimed she started the altercation when she got into his face, the report says.

Chartrand’s wife told deputies that she confronted him about the arguments they had been having and he pushed her onto a bed three times. She claimed on the third time he placed his hands around her neck and squeezed until she felt pressure on her throat, but her breathing wasn’t constricted. She said Chartrand then struck her across the face and she told him to leave their residence, the report says.

Deputies noted that Chartrand’s wife had red marks on her neck and chest, as well as swelling on her face. She was assisted by EMS and medically cleared, according to the report.

Chartrand initially was held without bond but was released March 10 after a judge set his bond at $1,500. His attorney, David Mengers, entered a not guilty plea on March 17 and initially demanded a jury trial, a court document shows.

On May 12, with jury selection for his trial already set for Aug. 17, Chartrand successfully had the conditions of his release from jail on bond amended to allow him to have “peaceful contact” with his wife and return to his residence. He and his attorney appeared via Zoom for that hearing, court documents show.

Under the conditions of Chartrand’s plea bargain, he was required to:

  • Submit to a DNA test and get fingerprinted;
  • Successfully complete a batterers intervention program on the first attempt;
  • Enter in an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program within 60 days and complete the course on the first attempt; and
  • Perform 30 hours of community service, which he could buy out of at a rate of $10 per hour.

Chartrand also was ordered to pay fines totaling $1,288. He elected to break that into 16 payments of $128.80, with the first one being due on Aug. 16. He agreed to make the payments every 30 days and initialed a clause on the court document that stated failure to comply would  void the agreement, result in his driver’s license being suspended and require the balance to be forwarded to a collection agency.

Chartrand initially was suspended with pay pending the outcome of a school district investigation, but he eventually was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He previously had requested a meeting with the State of Florida’s Division of Administrative Hearings to dispute the fact that he wasn’t being paid pending the outcome of his case. That hearing had been set for Aug. 13, a district spokesman said.

Chartrand at one time was a regular guest on a sports talk show on Villages Developer-owned radio station AM-640 WVLG and a well-known personality on television cable station VNN. After leaving The Villages Media Group where he also wrote sports columns, he hosted an online golf radio show at floridasportstalk.fm covering The Villages, Summerfield, Ocala and Gainesville, according to his Facebook page, which included a photo of him with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. His Twitter account noted that he also is a former ESPN College Gameday assignment editor and Auburn writer for Saturday Down South.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Lady Lake care center

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to plague a local long-term care facility.
Read more
News

Commissioner calls for suspension of hotel tax that fuels $120,000 for town square music

Sumter County may suspend its tax on hotels and other tourism-related businesses to provide some relief from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax fuels $120,000 for Villages entertainment at two town squares. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman nabbed on DUI charge after caught driving in middle of roadway

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after she was spotted driving in the middle of a Marion County roadway.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Lack of commercial demand fuels Developer’s desire for apartments at Spanish Springs

A lack of commercial demand is fueling The Villages Developer’s desire to convert some business-oriented square footage to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Official ‘congratulates’ AAC on ‘squandering’ record amount of money

A Village official on Wednesday “congratulated” the Amenity Authority Committee on “squandering” a record amount of residents’ money.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Cheerleader of the Morse family changes tune

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident used to be a major cheerleader for the Morse family. But that’s changed after the Hacienda Hills “kick in the gut.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katherine Strickland’s Trump bash

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rules of the Road for safety’s sake!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that bicyclists in The Villages are not riding safely. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager upset about late fees on utility bill arrested after scene at District Office

A Villager upset about late fees on his utility bill was arrested after causing a major scene at the District Customer Service Office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Crime

Massachusetts woman jailed after knocking out light pole in roundabout in The Villages

A Massachusetts woman was jailed after crashing her silver Audi in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Ex-Daily Sun sports editor teaching school again after domestic battery plea bargain

The former longtime sports editor of The Villages Daily Sun is teaching school again in Marion County after striking a plea bargain in a domestic battery case.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,220FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
89 ° F
89 °
89 °
63 %
0.6mph
77 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment