Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court

A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.

She is due back in Sumter County Court at 1 p.m. Aug. 23.

Cannon had filed a motion indicating she wants “100 percent” custody of the children. She also wants to return to the family home since her estranged husband is no longer staying in their residence on Dzuro Drive which they purchased in 2021 for $478,500. The prosecutor’s office has objected to Mrs. Cannon’s request for modification of the conditions of her bond.

She had been arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of battery after she fled in the Cadillac SUV from her home. That charge was later dropped and she previously escaped prosecution on another charge of domestic battery. Cannon previously filed for divorce in 2020. That petition was was withdrawn on Sept. 9, 2021.