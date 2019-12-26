Wildwood man arrested after hair-pulling attack on pregnant woman

A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged hair-pulling attack on a pregnant woman.

Joseph Charles Gasparini, 49, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery following the Christmas Day attack, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The pregnant woman said she had been involved in a verbal altercation with Gasparini, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 269 pounds. She said the argument escalated and Gasparini pulled her by her hair from a computer chair. Her account was corroborated by her husband.

Gasparini admitted he had pulled the pregnant woman’s hair “after they engaged in a verbal altercation,” the report said.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.