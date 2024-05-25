Standoff suspect hauled back to Sumter County to face kidnapping charge

A suspect who defied a SWAT team in a 24-hour standoff in March in The Villages, has been hauled back to Sumter County to face a kidnapping charge.

James Savage, 54, was transferred Friday from the Marion County Jail to the Sumter County Jail.

He was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County. He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He allegedly shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

Savage’s Sumter County charges also include possession of a weapon by a felon and battery.

He continues to face numerous charges in Marion County.