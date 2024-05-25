83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 25, 2024
type here...

Standoff suspect hauled back to Sumter County to face kidnapping charge

By Staff Report
James Savage
James Savage was photographed for a new mugshot Friday and appears to have grown a beard while in jail.

A suspect who defied a SWAT team in a 24-hour standoff in March in The Villages, has been hauled back to Sumter County to face a kidnapping charge.

James Savage, 54, was transferred Friday from the Marion County Jail to the Sumter County Jail.

He was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County. He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He allegedly shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

Murviel Dunn was kidnapped by James Savage in The Villages
A woman allegedly was kidnapped in March by James Savage from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove.
The home on Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham was considered a crime scene on Saturday
Lorraine Heroux’s home on Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham was the scene of the 24-hour standoff with the Marion County SWAT team.

Savage’s Sumter County charges also include possession of a weapon by a felon and battery.

He continues to face numerous charges in Marion County.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more golf courses and fewer homes

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more golf courses and fewer homes.

Another Villager contends Daniel Webster has to go!

A Village of Palo Alto resident agrees with a previous letter writer who said it’s time for Congressman Daniel Webster to go!

Who’s going to stop the fire when it comes to fire fees?

A Village of St. Catherine resident has a warning about increasing fire fees to be paid by residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding in a golf cart can be deadly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that speeding is among the greatest safety concern on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Photos