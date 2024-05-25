83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 25, 2024
type here...

AAC member will field questions from residents about upcoming budget

By Staff Report
Richard Benson
Richard “Reb” Benson

Amenity Authority Committee member Reb Benson will be the featured guest at the Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Benson will be discussing the AAC’s budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year. Hot topics have been expenses for golf courses as well as a proposed $1.7 million golf maintenance storage building for the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

The meeting will be hosted by CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers, who will also be discussing CDD 2’s budget and capital projects.

For more information, contact Swiers at at (847) 951-2230 or send an Email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more golf courses and fewer homes

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more golf courses and fewer homes.

Another Villager contends Daniel Webster has to go!

A Village of Palo Alto resident agrees with a previous letter writer who said it’s time for Congressman Daniel Webster to go!

Who’s going to stop the fire when it comes to fire fees?

A Village of St. Catherine resident has a warning about increasing fire fees to be paid by residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding in a golf cart can be deadly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that speeding is among the greatest safety concern on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Photos