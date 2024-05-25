AAC member will field questions from residents about upcoming budget

Amenity Authority Committee member Reb Benson will be the featured guest at the Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Benson will be discussing the AAC’s budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year. Hot topics have been expenses for golf courses as well as a proposed $1.7 million golf maintenance storage building for the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

The meeting will be hosted by CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers, who will also be discussing CDD 2’s budget and capital projects.

For more information, contact Swiers at at (847) 951-2230 or send an Email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.