To the Editor

I think the person who suggested a representative group should be making these decisions, not just one anonymous person. I have owned and run an interior design business for 36 years before retiring. I think a group of two designers and two realtors, all volunteer, should form the group. Perhaps we should have three or four of these groups since The Villages is so large. We must have a plethora of good designers and realtors in our community.

Debbie Thompson

Village of Sabal Chase